India Plans to Trigger Artificial Rain in September

India plans to induce artificial rainfall in September over Delhi to combat the severe air pollution that is annually observed in the capital region during the fall. This was announced by Mandjinder Singh Sirsа, Minister of Environment of the Delhi metropolitan district, according to TASS.

According to the environment minister, the technology involves cloud seeding from an aircraft. "We have received all necessary permits, and the aircraft is fully ready. Cloud seeding will be carried out during the first and second weeks of September," he said, adding that the Cessna 206H aircraft is equipped with the necessary instruments.

It is expected that during flights, the aircraft will fly under the clouds, releasing hygroscopic particles, including sodium chloride, to stimulate precipitation. This weather modification method aims to generate artificial rain, which could help wash pollutants out of the air.