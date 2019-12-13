Lithuania closes two checkpoints with Belarus

From March 1, 2024 Lithuania unilaterally closes two international border crossing points with Belarus - "Lavoriškės" ("Kotlovka") and "Raigardas" ("Privalka").

In addition, restrictions are also imposed on irregular passenger transportation by buses and a ban on border crossing for cyclists at the remaining two checkpoints. The border crossing point "Privalka" is considered to be one of the busiest in the Lithuanian direction. Its capacity is about 1000 cars per day.

Nadezhda Masevich, official representative of the Grodno Border Guard Group:

At the checkpoint "Privalka" it was allowed to use the right of visa-free entry to Belarus along with citizens of Lithuania and Latvia, as well as citizens of Poland. In less than 2 months of 2024, 1800 of our foreign guests have used this right.

Woman at the border: People have family ties. These things that are being done, it just separates people. They introduce some kind of confusion that is incomprehensible. What does this have to do with checkpoints?