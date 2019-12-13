Great gift! Three new Green Line subway stations open in Minsk

A big event! A great gift! We waited for it! Well done! These are the comments today on the news that three new green line metro stations have opened in Minsk. These are Aerodromnaya, Nemorshansky Sad and Slutsky Gostinets.

They will significantly simplify trips to the city center for residents of the Minsk-Mir, Loshitsa and Senitsa districts. The President took part in the opening ceremony. Alexander Lukashenko discussed with the city leadership not only plans for the development of the capital's metro.

In order not to overpopulate the capital, the transport system must connect it with satellite cities. We are already talking about the construction of a ground metro. So we need to build twice as fast. This is what the head of state is focusing on.

Today we also talked about the construction of the necessary infrastructure in fast-growing areas, preserving convenience stores and pricing.

Three new Minsk metro stations have opened

A great New Year's gift - three new Minsk metro stations have opened at once. Indeed, it is very convenient, you don't have to think about how to get there after guests and Christmas trees! But in this story there are always those who are resting and those who are working. On New Year's Eve, some stations will close after 4:00!

Now "Zelenoluzhskaya", the third line of the Minsk subway has been expanded. The opening of its first stations ("Kovalskaya Sloboda", "Vokzalnaya", "Ploshchad Bogushevicha" and "Yubileynaya Ploshchad") took place on November 7, 2020. In the most difficult time! When the whole world closed itself off from Covid, strictly saving money. And we built and opened it!

Residents of the "Minsk-Mir" microdistrict now have the "Aerodromnaya" subway station nearby

The head of state arrived at the "Aerodromnaya" subway station today. This is the territory of the former Minsk-1 airport. Now there is a densely populated area called "Minsk-Mir", and it is still being actively built up. So it is understandable how much they were waiting for the new subway here.

The Belarusian subway is the most affordable in the world

Fact: the Belarusian subway is the most affordable in the world! The state covers half of the costs. One ride costs only 90 kopecks or about 30 cents. There are many types of travel cards: more rides - more savings!

The President ordered to speed up the construction of new subway stations. The construction of the subway is an expensive process. 1 km costs 70 million dollars.

The ground metro will connect Minsk with satellite cities.

Additional screen doors have been installed at all new stations. Alexander Lukashenko once spied this idea in China. We have implemented it here too! The technology eliminates falling onto the rails. Not a single incident has occurred at the new stations over the past 4 years.