Rubio: Starting July 1, USAID Will Officially Cease Implementing Foreign Assistance Programs

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will officially cease administering foreign aid programs as of July 1. This announcement was made by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, reports BELTA, citing RIA Novosti.

"Effective July 1st, USAID will formally conclude the implementation of foreign assistance programs. Aid initiatives that align with the policies of the administration and promote America's interests will be carried out by the State Department," Rubio stated.