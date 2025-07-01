3.77 BYN
2.97 BYN
3.48 BYN
Rubio: Starting July 1, USAID Will Officially Cease Implementing Foreign Assistance Programs
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Rubio: Starting July 1, USAID Will Officially Cease Implementing Foreign Assistance Programsnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/70cddd3e-f648-48bf-ba1e-66d10fdf47e7/conversions/9e03e358-edae-4819-820e-a03251d7eb78-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/70cddd3e-f648-48bf-ba1e-66d10fdf47e7/conversions/9e03e358-edae-4819-820e-a03251d7eb78-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/70cddd3e-f648-48bf-ba1e-66d10fdf47e7/conversions/9e03e358-edae-4819-820e-a03251d7eb78-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/70cddd3e-f648-48bf-ba1e-66d10fdf47e7/conversions/9e03e358-edae-4819-820e-a03251d7eb78-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will officially cease administering foreign aid programs as of July 1. This announcement was made by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, reports BELTA, citing RIA Novosti.
"Effective July 1st, USAID will formally conclude the implementation of foreign assistance programs. Aid initiatives that align with the policies of the administration and promote America's interests will be carried out by the State Department," Rubio stated.
Previously, The Guardian reported that the United States plans to close all its overseas USAID offices by September 30.