"What is particularly striking is the noticeable transformation in Donald Trump’s rhetoric as the owner of the White House regarding Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, as well as the seemingly paradoxical decision by the American administration not to introduce new anti-Russian sanctions. These two factors, initially appearing unrelated, may indicate deeper shifts in U.S. foreign policy and the formation of a new strategy in Russian-American relations. As we know, Trump is oriented towards his electoral base, among whom a significant portion are skeptical of extensive aid to Ukraine and believe the U.S. should focus on domestic issues. Accusations against Zelensky could be aimed at mobilizing this segment of the electorate ahead of the elections. Overall, the upcoming negotiations, set against the backdrop of these new signals from Washington, promise to be not just another diplomatic step but potentially a turning point that could determine the future course of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, the role of the United States in it, and the relations between the two superpowers."