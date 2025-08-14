The role of Belarus in the global geopolitical landscape is recognized by both politicians and experts, who agree that our country and its leader hold significant weight in current events. The very fact of the phone conversation between the Presidents of Belarus and the United States not only confirms the correct course of Belarusian foreign policy but also clearly demonstrates that the Union State ensures security not only in Eastern Europe but also on a global scale.

The conversation between Lukashenko and Trump was conducted by Valentin Rybakov (Belarus’ Permanent Representative to the UN). He shared details with the correspondent of "The First News Channel."

“During the telephone call, the Presidents of Belarus and the U.S. discussed our bilateral agenda, our relations, and what we can do to develop these relations. Regional issues were also on the agenda, including Ukraine, as well as the Middle East, events in Israel, Iran, and Palestine. The Belarusian leader expressed gratitude to the U.S. President for efforts to normalize the situation and seek peaceful solutions in the Caucasus. Several other topics were also discussed,” Valentin Rybakov explained.

Naturally, issues related to Ukraine were also addressed, especially since just a few hours later, a meeting between the U.S. President and the Russian President was scheduled to take place in Alaska.

“I saw the message the U.S. President posted on social media after his conversation with Alexander Lukashenko. I fully agree with what he wrote because the discussion was truly very friendly, honest, and open, covering a wide range of topics,” Rybakov said.

The diplomat noted that the conversation lasted quite a while. “And, you know, surprisingly — it felt like these two (the Presidents of Belarus and the U.S.) had spoken many times before, as if they knew and understood each other very well. It was simply evident from the mood and the way the conversation was conducted,” he added.

Primarily, Rybakov pointed out that Trump thanked Lukashenko for the recent decision to release 16 individuals. “And when he began to elaborate on this, our President interrupted and said: ‘Donald, we are continuing this work, we are actively engaged. We are in contact with representatives of both the White House and the U.S. State Department, and consultations are ongoing, including on this topic. It’s a bilateral process. Certain decisions need to be made by both sides for these issues to be resolved successfully,’” Rybakov quoted the Belarusian leader.