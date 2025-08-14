Europe is deeply dissatisfied with the upcoming meeting between the Presidents of Russia and the United States, fearing that the decisions made there could significantly impact its reputation. An expert shared his opinion on the matter.

"If something does not please someone, they will undoubtedly oppose it. Moreover, Europe has been very irritated even by the contacts between the Russian and American sides, including international phone conversations. How is this possible? Trump is talking with Putin. How terrible! This is a kind of stereotypical view they hold. And suddenly, they might reach some agreements without consulting us. For them, this is a serious blow to their own position and to the image they have created for themselves."