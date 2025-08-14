Trump States Willingness to Discuss Resumption of Economic Cooperation with Putin

The U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed his readiness to discuss the resumption of economic cooperation between Russia and the United States with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, should progress be achieved regarding Ukraine. This was reported by TASS.

“If we make progress [on Ukraine], I would discuss it, because this is what they (Russia — ed.) want,” he told journalists from the White House press pool aboard his plane during a flight to Anchorage for a meeting with his Russian counterpart. The American leader also asserted that Putin “is interested in the U.S. economy under Trump.”