September 22 - World Car Free Day
The initiative should draw attention to the problems of air pollution and climate change. Drivers are invited today to give up their personal cars and use public transportation, bicycle or scooter. Traditionally, drivers are free of charge on this day in Minsk upon presentation of a driver's license and technical passport - for a car. Specialists will measure the concentration of pollutants in the air. According to the results of recent years, the number of harmful emissions on the World Car Free Day decreases by 15-20% in the capital. And the whole country manages to reduce this figure to 200 tons.
Belarusians own more than 3 million cars, more than 140 thousand trucks, over 420 thousand motorcycles and scooters and 10 thousand buses. And this is not counting the transport of companies and enterprises.
On average there are 330 cars per 1 000 inhabitants in our country. Most car owners are in the west of Belarus - in Grodno and Brest regions.
The residents of Gomel Region and the capital have the least number of cars. In Minsk, such a low figure is due to the developed system of cabs, carsharing and infrastructure for personal mobility.
