September 22 - World Car Free Day

The initiative should draw attention to the problems of air pollution and climate change. Drivers are invited today to give up their personal cars and use public transportation, bicycle or scooter. Traditionally, drivers are free of charge on this day in Minsk upon presentation of a driver's license and technical passport - for a car. Specialists will measure the concentration of pollutants in the air. According to the results of recent years, the number of harmful emissions on the World Car Free Day decreases by 15-20% in the capital. And the whole country manages to reduce this figure to 200 tons.