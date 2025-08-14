Watch onlineTV Programm
Lukashenko Has Phone Conversation with John Cole

The President held a conversation with John Cole this evening. Cole called on behalf of Trump.

US Presidential Representative John Cole, along with Christopher Smith, is responsible for Belarus. He is also Trump's trusted person, closest friend and personal lawyer.

During the conversation, the interlocutors exchanged opinions on the agenda of the upcoming talks in Alaska. The President of Belarus once again (after the conversation with Donald Trump) outlined his point of view on the situation in Ukraine.

Additionally, at the initiative of the American side, the topic of bilateral Belarus-U.S. cooperation and potential reciprocal steps were discussed.