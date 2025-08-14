Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyIn the worldRegionsCultureIncidentsHealthSportTechnologyHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Historic Moment! Trump and Putin Meet at the Airport

Historic Moment! Trump and Putin Meet at the Airport

The Presidents of Russia and the United States greeted each other at the airport. Trump and Putin then sat together in the American leader’s car and drove off.