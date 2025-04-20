Ambassador of Belarus presents credentials to Israeli leader

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fdc4dceb-dfd3-4e84-8fe0-8508cf07644a/conversions/a4227ba8-99da-45a7-9317-4ae197caa3ce-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fdc4dceb-dfd3-4e84-8fe0-8508cf07644a/conversions/a4227ba8-99da-45a7-9317-4ae197caa3ce-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fdc4dceb-dfd3-4e84-8fe0-8508cf07644a/conversions/a4227ba8-99da-45a7-9317-4ae197caa3ce-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fdc4dceb-dfd3-4e84-8fe0-8508cf07644a/conversions/a4227ba8-99da-45a7-9317-4ae197caa3ce-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to the State of Israel Yuri Yaroshevich presented credentials to Israeli President Isaac Herzog, BelTA reports with reference to the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ceremony was followed by a private meeting, during which the parties discussed a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda. The head of the Belarusian diplomatic mission emphasized the depth of historical and spiritual ties between Belarus and Israel and noted the Belarusian origin of a number of prominent figures in Jewish history and the State of Israel.

"A special attention was paid to the long-standing dialogue of cultures, the traditions of mutual respect and understanding, in the spirit of which both peoples have lived and continue to live. The parties exchanged views on the current state and prospects for the development of political dialogue, ways of expanding trade and economic ties and strengthening of humanitarian cooperation," the press service said.