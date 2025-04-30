Anatoly Glaz Presents Credentials to the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Turkey, Anatoly Glaz, presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. This significant event was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of Belarus's foreign ministry.

Following the official ceremony, a private meeting was held between the ambassador and the Turkish President. During their discussion, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan highlighted the friendly and trusting relations between the two heads of state, extending warmest wishes to Alexander Lukashenko.

All key issues on both bilateral and global agendas were addressed, including the operation of cooperation mechanisms, contacts at various levels, and regional developments. The constructive and trusting nature of Belarus–Turkey relations was noted, as well as the dynamic and fruitful growth of their trade and economic partnership.

Despite current turbulence, the interaction between Belarus and Turkey was recognized as stable across various fields, including humanitarian and scientific-technical spheres.

The discussion also encompassed peacekeeping initiatives and joint efforts undertaken by both nations, along with potential collaborative actions in this regard.