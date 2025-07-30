Alexander Lukashenko: Belarus Is Ready to Create Any Conditions for Investment Projects

Belarus is prepared to create all necessary conditions for the implementation of investment projects. President Alexander Lukashenko announced this during a meeting with Belarusian ambassadors, reports BELTA.

"Regarding attracting investments, we are ready to consider any investment projects and create any conditions," assured the head of state.

During the event, Minister of Economy Yuri Chebotar delivered a report on how the country is addressing economic growth through investments in new production facilities and technologies. *"We use various sources—both domestic and foreign. Under current conditions, we are focusing on our domestic investors. This task is being steadily addressed. Over the past five years, around 650 investment projects have been implemented,"* said the minister.

He emphasized that cooperation with foreign investors should be based on targeted work on supporting specific projects. Foreign investments in Belarus are increasing: last year, Belarus attracted $1.7 billion in foreign direct investments, a 4% growth, and positive trends continue this year. About 90% of investments are directed toward the real sector of the economy.

Yuri Chebotar pointed out that besides traditional investing countries, there are also emerging major states in this area, including India and Saudi Arabia. *"The task for our ambassadors in these countries is active search and attraction of investors,"* he said.

To ensure successful implementation of this task, Belarus has created an overall attractive environment for investment projects, introduced a series of legislative innovations, and is expanding project activity in key sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, and energy.

"Targeted work with investors is a crucial task for ambassadors. Many issues can only be resolved together with investors who have experience and technologies. Attracting foreign investments contributes to sustainable export growth. Investors are often interested in integrating production into international supply chains,"* the minister outlined several advantages of developing work in this area.