Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko clarified the essence of Belarusian multi-polarity and shared his perspectives on the relationship with Russia. These remarks were made during a meeting with the heads of Belarusian diplomatic missions, as reported by BELTA.

The Head of State pointed out that there has been a significant amount of discussion lately about the policy of multi-polarity. Some express concerns that such notions might jeopardize Belarus’s main partnerships—namely, Russia and China. “Nothing of the sort. You must, at least during my presidency, remember an axiom: closer than Russia, no other peoples are for us, and there cannot be,” emphasized the Belarusian leader.

He associates this stance not only with the legacy from Soviet times but also with the current economic ties and the high level of cooperation between the nations. “As you see, we are more economically united than ever before. Recent years have convinced us of this more than ever,” Lukashenko stated. “The cheapest energy resources are in Russia. Our primary market, where we can sell our products even in difficult conditions, is the Russian Federation. We fought and triumphed together with Russia. And, of course, there have been many challenges along the way—there’s no need to hide that.”

“I'm not even speaking about military-political cooperation with Russia, especially in the military sphere. If we hadn’t withstood in 2020, we know what might have happened. If Russia hadn’t extended a helping hand during those tough times—from conventional arms to nuclear capabilities—it’s hard to imagine what the situation would be today. Perhaps we would already be facing each other across the Western border with NATO,” Lukashenko remarked.

“Therefore, Russia is, for us, the guarantor of our security,” he underscored.

Lukashenko also emphasized that this stance bears no relation to accusations that Belarus has lost its sovereignty. The president referenced a recent interview with a foreign journalist, who claimed that on the border with Belarus, it is written “You will enter an occupied Belarus via the Kremlin.”

“Nothing of the sort is true and cannot be so. We are a sovereign, independent state. And over the last decades of our work together, we have proven to the world that we are sovereign and independent,” the president affirmed.

“And if we are to entertain such thoughts, then the question arises: ‘Are the Western puppets in Ukraine truly sovereign and independent?’” he rhetorically asked. Summing up, he urged ambassadors to discard any “nonsense” in their minds. “Time is passing. Before you notice, you’ll grow old and ask yourself: ‘Against whom and for what did I fight?’ So let’s do everything to remain sovereign and independent, even though it costs a lot.”