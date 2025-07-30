Rubio: Military confrontation between USA and Russia must be avoided

A direct military confrontation between the USA and Russia is unthinkable and must not be allowed. This is the opinion of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, reports BELTA, citing TASS and an interview with Fox Radio.

"It’s even unthinkable. Understand, a war between the United States and Russia is something we can never permit. These are the two largest nuclear powers in the world, and the danger would be simply colossal," he said in response to a journalist's question about a possible military standoff with Russia.

At the same time, Rubio believes that more concern should be directed towards not full-scale war, but "skirmishes or miscalculations that could lead to the start of a conflict." In his view, such a scenario is unlikely. "We should not even think about it because it is neither plausible nor practically feasible for either side," Rubio added.