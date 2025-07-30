Lukashenko Says It’s Impossible to Turn Away from EU Market

It is impossible to withdraw from the European market and simply turn away from the European Union. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated this during a meeting with leaders of Belarusian diplomatic missions, reports BELTA.

"We absolutely cannot afford to leave the European market and just turn away from the EU. They are our neighbors, and you don’t choose your neighbors. Opportunities are opening up—some within Europe, others across the ocean," said the head of state.