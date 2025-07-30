Lukashenko: Relations with Leading Gulf Countries Need to Be Monetized

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko emphasized the need to monetize relations with leading Gulf countries—such as the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar—by creating advantageous trade and investment projects. He made this statement during a meeting with leaders of Belarusian diplomatic missions, reports BELTA.

"There is a steady high-level dialogue with the Gulf countries—the Emirates, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. But I want to see concrete monetization of our relations—profitable trade and investment projects," said Lukashenko.

The President also discussed the topic of hubs in the UAE or Oman for potential production and promotion of products to other countries in the Middle East and Africa. According to him, these projects have yet to be realized.

"We haven't caught the bus yet. We haven't established any hubs there. We only dream that they should be there. Let’s start acting," urged the head of state.