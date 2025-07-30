Lukashenko Warns That Ignoring Africa Now Could Cost Future Economic Gains

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated during a meeting with leaders of diplomatic missions that neglecting Africa at this stage could jeopardize future economic growth.

The President recalled that initially, Belarusian ministers and business leaders had to be practically pushed into this region, as many considered working on the African continent to be unpromising. *"And now, look at the results even in Zimbabwe, which is under sanctions, and Nigeria. It turns out everything is achievable," he emphasized.

The Head of State urged increasing supplies of Belarusian equipment to Africa, particularly Nigeria. He highlighted that the foundation for this already exists. Additionally, the African population has a need for quality food products and medical services.

"They understand that we will not dictate them our internal agenda. And they are striving towards such countries. I support this position during negotiations. Therefore, we need to go to Africa, Asia, and Latin America (which we have practically lost). We need just a little — we must cooperate with Africa. This is the future. If we establish a foothold there and promote our interests, they will always cooperate with us because we do so honestly," said Lukashenko.

Talking about prospects for cooperation with Africa, he reminded how several decades ago, Belarus was working towards a Chinese vector: "Remember how at the end of the 1990s and early 2000s, we entered China. The same applies to Africa now. If we ‘miss’ Africa, we will lose the growth of our economy in the future. Our enterprises must build competencies and learn to work purposefully on the African continent."

He also emphasized the importance of more active Belarusian business engagement in Africa.

The president provided concrete figures confirming Africa's growing significance as a trading partner for Belarus. In 2024, exports to Africa increased nearly 3.5 times to a record nearly $650 million. In the first five months of this year, an additional $150 million was added, and Africa’s share in Belarusian exports grew from 1.5% to over 3%.

"There are 54 countries there—there's enough room for everyone. This will be the number-one macro-region in growth rates," the leader confidently stated.

He underscored that Belarus aims not only to maintain positive dynamics but to firmly establish itself in the African market. Lukashenko believes Belarus can reach sustainable exports of $1 billion, or even $1.5 billion annually by the end of the five-year plan. *"Our diplomats in Africa should ensure unprecedented control and demand. And for results... submit proposals, and we will consider additional incentives,"* he promised.

The Belarusian leader also drew attention to Latin America, where cooperation volumes have recently declined. Currently, exports mainly consist of potash fertilizers, despite Belarus strengthening dialogue with key partners such as Venezuela and Cuba. Additionally, Belarusian embassies operate in Argentina, Brazil, and Colombia.