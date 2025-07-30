Lukashenko: Trump's Return Opens Window of Opportunity to Improve Relations

The return of Donald Trump to the office of U.S. President has opened a window of opportunity for improving relations. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko made this statement during a meeting with the heads of Belarusian diplomatic missions, as reported by BELTA.

"You know the principle of the same Trump: America first. But perhaps it's better this way than the 'liberal world order' that existed under Biden," said the head of state. "The recent meetings with Americans showed that they are willing to listen — without any ingratiation on our part. Trump's return has opened a window of opportunity to improve relations. Maybe also to sort out some of the mess created by Americans, which hinders our work in the global markets."