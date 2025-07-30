3.67 BYN
Tusk Dissolves Commission Investigating Russia and Belarus’s Influence on Poland
In Poland, the government’s commission dedicated to examining the influence of Belarus and Russia on the country’s internal security has been abolished. The decision was made by Tusk.
The body was established at the end of May 2024, under the leadership of the head of the Military Counterintelligence Service, Struzik. Over the course of its year of operation, the commission produced three reports. One of these served as the basis for initiating criminal proceedings against former Defense Minister Macierewicz, who is accused of “diplomatic treason.”
The previous state commission, also tasked with studying Russia’s influence on Poland’s internal security in 2023, was similarly subject to sharp criticism from Tusk. He asserted that this body “violated constitutional rights openly, was an object of emotion and criticism,” and was exploited by its initiators to “eliminate political competition.”