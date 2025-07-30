In Poland, the government’s commission dedicated to examining the influence of Belarus and Russia on the country’s internal security has been abolished. The decision was made by Tusk.

The body was established at the end of May 2024, under the leadership of the head of the Military Counterintelligence Service, Struzik. Over the course of its year of operation, the commission produced three reports. One of these served as the basis for initiating criminal proceedings against former Defense Minister Macierewicz, who is accused of “diplomatic treason.”