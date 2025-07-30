Lukashenko States Readiness to Discuss Migration Policy with the West

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has expressed Belarus’s readiness to engage in any negotiations regarding migration issues. This was announced by the Belarusian leader during a meeting with diplomatic representatives, reports BELTA.

The President of Belarus recalled instances of human rights violations, mentioning how Western neighbors have been throwing bodies across the border into Belarus—victims whom they themselves called to their “paradise” in the West.

"They invited them there. We have spoken about this more than once. We had agreements with Western partners on many issues. But some of these agreements were later disregarded, and they began implementing this migration policy at our expense. Essentially, our migration policy was protecting them from these influxes by concentrating migrants within our borders. Then, having reached agreements with Russia, we signed readmission treaties and sent them back," Lukashenko explained.

"The European Union imposed completely unfounded, illegal sanctions against us. And I honestly told them: with a 'noose around our neck,' I will no longer defend you. Especially since you severed all relations with us over migration policies."