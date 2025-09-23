Alexander Artamonov, military expert, writer (Russia): "The underlying reason for all this process we are observing is the control over a hydrocarbon field, because it contains a full set of hydrocarbons. Israel, subjugating the Gaza Strip, aims to gain exclusive and monopolistic control over this Leviathan. And France, which has realized that once again it can get ears from a dead donkey, as it already happened in Libya, where the French participated in unjust actions related to the killing of the national leader Muammar Gaddafi. As a result, during Sarkozy's presidency, they proved themselves in the worst light in Africa and Eurasia. And on the other hand, they didn't gain anything."