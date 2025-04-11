Belarus and Pakistan sign package of documents on cooperation

Belarus and Pakistan have concluded range of documents on cooperation on 11 April. A ceremony of exchanging the texts of signed international treaties and other official documents was held in the presence of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif, BelTA has informed.

An intergovernmental agreement on readmission between Belarus and Pakistan has been signed.

The agreement on cooperation in combating crime was concluded between the interior ministries of the two countries, and the agreement on military cooperation was signed between the defense ministries. The State Authority for Military Industry of Belarus and the Ministry of Defense Production of Pakistan signed a roadmap of military and technical cooperation for 2025-2027.

The relevant ministries of both countries approved the action plan for the implementation of the memorandum of cooperation in environmental protection.