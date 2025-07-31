Witkoff to visit Russia on official visit

At a meeting with journalists at the White House, Trump said that Steve Witkoff would go there after visiting Israel. Earlier, the American leader's special envoy said that he would like to achieve a settlement of the Ukrainian crisis and long-term peace in the Middle East before the end of Trump's presidential term. The 47th US President himself said that he was going to impose sanctions against Russia after the ten-day period, but admitted that these measures were unlikely to affect the situation around the Ukrainian conflict.