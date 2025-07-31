The UN Security Council will hold a meeting on Ukrainian issues on August 1. This is indicated by the preliminary agenda of the body. The meeting, which is focused on maintaining peace and security in Ukraine, is scheduled to begin at 22:00 Minsk time.

Recently, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Andrey Sibiga stated that Kiev itself initiated the convening of an emergency meeting. It is worth recalling that on July 31, a Security Council meeting on Ukraine was held, requested by Russia to discuss the disruption of negotiations in Istanbul. During that session, the deputy temporary chargé d'affaires of the United States at the organization stated that U.S. President Donald Trump wants Russia and Ukraine to reach a peace agreement by August 8.