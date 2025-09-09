Belarus Expresses Protest Over Polish Authorities’ Decision to Suspend Border Crossings

Belarus has lodged a formal protest in response to Poland’s decision to halt border traffic during the Belarusian-Russian military exercises "Zapad-2025." This was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus summoned the temporary chargé d'affaires of the Republic of Poland, Krzysztof Ożanna, to whom a verbal protest was conveyed concerning Poland’s decision to suspend crossings at the state border during the 'Zapad-2025' exercises," the Ministry informed.

"The unlawful measures undertaken by one country effectively impact the entire border between the European Union and Belarus, creating significant difficulties for the normal functioning of international movement of people and cargo," the foreign ministry emphasized. They further noted that Poland’s actions harm many nations both in the East and West. "This is a blatant abuse of their geographical position, a 'privatization' of the borders of the EU and Eurasian Economic Union, of the West and the East," the Ministry stated.

Belarusian officials believe that this step by Poland appears unfounded, especially considering the full transparency and openness of Belarusian exercises to the international community. "The temporary suspension of crossings seems more like an attempt to conceal their own actions rather than a response to any real threat from Belarus. Such measures continue the course of undermining relations with neighboring countries and contribute to escalating tensions in the region, posing risks to stability and predictability in international relations," the Ministry noted.