On October 6, the President of Belarus will hold talks with the Sultan of Oman. His Excellency Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said will pay an official visit to our country.

The leaders will review the implementation of the agreements reached in December 2024 during the Belarusian head of state's visit to Muscat. They will discuss promising areas and ways to deepen cooperation in various areas. The main focus will be trade and economic cooperation. Following the talks, a number of documents are planned to be signed.

Belarus is ready to share its experience.

Belarus is increasingly active in the Middle East, and Oman appears particularly promising among this list of partners. The countries established diplomatic relations 33 years ago, and the Belarusian leader's first state visit to Muscat took place in 2007.

Belarus is ready not only to export its products but also to establish enterprises on the Arabian Peninsula. Logistics and public diplomacy are also a priority for our mutually beneficial friendship.

Mechanical engineering, chemicals, food, and light industry—these are the areas our country can offer.

Oman, in turn, is interested in re-exporting Belarusian goods, including pharmaceuticals and food products. After all, only 1% of the country's land is suitable for agriculture. There is particular interest in our equipment, particularly road construction equipment and agricultural machinery.

Exports of Belarusian dairy products to the Omani market are growing, increasing 3.6-fold by 2024. Last year, at the International Trade Fair for Agriculture, Food, and Fisheries, the Lida Dairy Plant signed an agreement to supply dry dairy products to Oman and neighboring countries worth $10 million.

Trade and economic development are also noteworthy. Trade turnover increased 50% in 2024, reaching over $5 million.