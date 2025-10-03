A major negotiating marathon was underway alongside the INNOPROM exhibition, including with the governors of Russian regions. Exports for some goods are still lagging behind last year's results. But there are also key projects and regions where trade turnover is growing by a quarter or more. Our colleague Svetlana Lukyanuk spoke with Dmitry Krutoy, Head of the Presidential Administration, to learn more.

According to him, the President of Belarus is pushing for the creation of a system. Despite the difficulties, when the government signed a program for aircraft components and the capacity of two major Belarusian aircraft repair plants in Baranovichi and near Minsk (currently, work is underway with the Ulyanovsk Region and Tatarstan), there has been a significant increase every year. "And we're already developing our investment plans in Belarus for this, building entire production facilities and lines to meet Russian market demand. Because even if Western brands return after sanctions are lifted, Russia will never give up on this. Aircraft manufacturing is key for the Russian Federation—finishing the localization of our own aircraft. (The MS-21, Tu-214, and Il-76 are the main models we're currently working on.) And we must participate in their adopted program and be seriously represented," he said confidently.

Dmitry Krutoy said it was gratifying when the head of Tatarstan praised the Belarusians. "We've essentially created a new competency in long-wing consoles for a 20-meter aircraft. No one believed we could produce it so quickly and with the required quality in such a short timeframe. But he said that Belarusians are truly capable of significant achievements in aircraft manufacturing," the head of the Belarusian Presidential Administration said.