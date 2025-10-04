3.69 BYN
NATO's Iron Wolf 2025 Exercises Kick Off in Lithuania
Text by:Editorial office news.by
On October 6, NATO's Iron Wolf 2025 exercise will begin just 15 kilometers from the Belarusian border.
The maneuvers will take place at the Pabradė training ground, where3,000 troops will participate not only from Lithuania but also from other European countries, including Belgium, the Czech Republic, Norway and Germany. Approximately 650 units of military equipment will be involved, including tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, self-propelled artillery units and armored personnel carriers.
During the exercise, troops will practice offensive and defensive actions.