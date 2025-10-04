3.68 BYN
Norway to Deploy Fighter Jets for Polish Airspace Protection
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Under a vain pretext of a "Russian drone threat," NATO is seizing the opportunity to redeploy as many aircraft as possible to Poland.
It has been announced that Norway will send F-35 fighter jets to protect Polish airspace as part of the North Atlantic Alliance's mission.
The aircraft will be based near Poznan, and the pilots will be ordered to be ready to intercept and, if necessary, destroy Russian drones or aircraft in the event of a border violation.