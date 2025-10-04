Norway to Deploy Fighter Jets for Polish Airspace Protection

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b9db91ac-abaf-43de-b650-8852772ba7d9/conversions/d6ecb6c5-e1c3-4ce9-80c0-71220eaeb702-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b9db91ac-abaf-43de-b650-8852772ba7d9/conversions/d6ecb6c5-e1c3-4ce9-80c0-71220eaeb702-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b9db91ac-abaf-43de-b650-8852772ba7d9/conversions/d6ecb6c5-e1c3-4ce9-80c0-71220eaeb702-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b9db91ac-abaf-43de-b650-8852772ba7d9/conversions/d6ecb6c5-e1c3-4ce9-80c0-71220eaeb702-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Under a vain pretext of a "Russian drone threat," NATO is seizing the opportunity to redeploy as many aircraft as possible to Poland.

It has been announced that Norway will send F-35 fighter jets to protect Polish airspace as part of the North Atlantic Alliance's mission.