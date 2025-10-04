EU Accuses Tbilisi of Suppressing Dissent

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a69cd8d3-c7ca-4749-abd7-72cdfb6f7d26/conversions/84f725b8-5a61-4f59-8b22-9d1532f36a1a-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a69cd8d3-c7ca-4749-abd7-72cdfb6f7d26/conversions/84f725b8-5a61-4f59-8b22-9d1532f36a1a-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a69cd8d3-c7ca-4749-abd7-72cdfb6f7d26/conversions/84f725b8-5a61-4f59-8b22-9d1532f36a1a-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a69cd8d3-c7ca-4749-abd7-72cdfb6f7d26/conversions/84f725b8-5a61-4f59-8b22-9d1532f36a1a-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

As expected, the European Union did not refrain from criticizing the elections in Georgia. Head of European Diplomacy Kallas and European Commissioner Kos stated that the vote took place in an atmosphere of widespread suppression of dissent and was not competitive because the opposition refused to participate.

In a joint statement, they demanded that the country's authorities ensure citizens' freedom of assembly and called on all parties to refrain from violence. However, officials asserted that the European Union and its ambassador to Georgia had nothing to do with organizing the unrest in Tbilisi.