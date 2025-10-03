In Georgia, election results were summarized. Candidates from the ruling party, "Georgian Dream," won the mayors and local government deputies in all municipalities, according to the Central Election Commission after counting 100% of the protocols.

Western structures attempted to use the electoral campaign to destabilize the internal political situation in Georgia.

The country's prime minister blamed foreign diplomats for the unrest, including the European Union ambassador, whom Kobakhidze accused of attempting to overthrow the country's constitutional order.

Radically inclined protesters under flags of the USA and EU demanded that the Georgian government resign and revert to the course of European integration. What organizers called a peaceful demonstration almost immediately turned into riots: protesters burned trash, set up barricades, threw cobblestones at law enforcement officers, and attempted to storm the presidential palace in Tbilisi.

During the unrest, 32 law enforcement officers and 6 protesters were injured. The Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs announced the detention of all five members of the protest organizers’ committee, including a former prosecutor-general, the deputy head of the country's General Staff, and members of opposition parties.

Prime Minister Kobakhidze stated that those responsible for attempting to organize a Maidan would face the strictest response. He also emphasized that Georgia is not a country where foreign agents will be allowed to overthrow power.

We continue analyzing the situation in Georgia together with experts. What is Georgian Dream? Is it a path to Europe through broken and burning streets? Or is it about independently determining one's own policy? Philosopher, professor, writer, and publicist Valery Kvartskhelia shared his opinion.

"You know, Georgia has long dreamed of joining the collective West. But we haven't succeeded. It's not our fault; it didn't happen because of the West, which deceives us terribly. They invite us to NATO and the EU, but that’s lies and deception, nothing more. Instead of, say, us becoming part of NATO and the EU, they stage various coups and pursue their own goals. But yesterday, they didn't succeed," Kvartskhelia confidently stated.

2020 was a landmark year for Belarus. Belarusians withstood an attempted coup. Can we say that Georgia also stood firm now, that it was an attempted coup?

Philosopher, professor, writer, and publicist Valery Kvartskhelia said: