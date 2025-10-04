European Parliament to Consider Two Votes of No Confidence against von der Leyen

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f6bd498d-f81c-4642-aa1c-81efd680111c/conversions/39f48b98-75d3-4560-9a4d-c7715e8f249b-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f6bd498d-f81c-4642-aa1c-81efd680111c/conversions/39f48b98-75d3-4560-9a4d-c7715e8f249b-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f6bd498d-f81c-4642-aa1c-81efd680111c/conversions/39f48b98-75d3-4560-9a4d-c7715e8f249b-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f6bd498d-f81c-4642-aa1c-81efd680111c/conversions/39f48b98-75d3-4560-9a4d-c7715e8f249b-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Europe faces a historic vote. On October 6, the European Parliament will consider two no confidence motions against European Commission President von der Leyen for the first time in its history. Both far-left and far-right parties are demanding the vote.

The European Commission president is accused of corruption and lack of transparency, as well as of undermining the Green Agenda and failing to act on the situation in the Gaza Strip. Furthermore, she is accused of neglecting EU interests by pursuing a tariff deal with the U.S. and signing free trade agreements with Latin American countries.

However, the prospects of a no-confidence vote are slim, as von der Leyen enjoys broad support from members of the leading parties, which control the majority in the European Parliament.