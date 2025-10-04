Belarus's Gold and Foreign Exchange Reserves Exceed $13 Billion

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9274743c-5621-4733-ad45-e7752795bfd2/conversions/c3bc1200-9711-4b23-b931-2f732514a8e4-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9274743c-5621-4733-ad45-e7752795bfd2/conversions/c3bc1200-9711-4b23-b931-2f732514a8e4-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9274743c-5621-4733-ad45-e7752795bfd2/conversions/c3bc1200-9711-4b23-b931-2f732514a8e4-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9274743c-5621-4733-ad45-e7752795bfd2/conversions/c3bc1200-9711-4b23-b931-2f732514a8e4-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The country's gold reserves have reached a new all-time high. Gold and foreign exchange reserves exceeded $13 billion for the first time, according to the National Bank as of October 1.

This growth has continued for the tenth consecutive month – in September alone, gold and foreign exchange reserves increased by more than $870 million. This is almost double the amount from the previous month.

Monetary gold continues to account for the majority of the country's gold reserves, amounting to over $6.5 billion. This significant increase over the past month is due to the rise in the price of the precious metal. In the first days of October, gold even surpassed $3,900 per troy ounce.