Lukashenko: The Teaching Service Is a Diligent Daily Effort

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated educators on Teacher’s Day. This was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the head of state.

The head of state expressed appreciation to all education system workers for their dedication to their chosen path and wished teachers and their loved ones good health, happiness, and new achievements for the benefit of Belarus.

Dear friends!

I sincerely congratulate you on Teacher’s Day.

I am grateful to all education workers for their dedication to their chosen path. Wishing you and your loved ones good health, happiness, and new achievements for the good of Belarus.

Alexander Lukashenko,