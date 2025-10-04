"Oman, with its strategic location and its role as a neutral player in complex regional conflicts, offers a unique opportunity for bilateral cooperation. Minsk has made the right bet by building strategic relations with key countries in the Middle East. Successful agreements with Iran, Oman, and Pakistan demonstrate that Belarus can play a crucial role in shaping a multipolar world. And focusing on strengthening ties with these countries, helping Belarus diversify its economies, reducing dependence on traditional markets, and developing a partnership with Oman will be an important step in this strategy, opening a new horizon for mutually beneficial cooperation with Persian countries, Oman, and Iran in particular. And some may not yet fully see this picture," noted Khayal Muazzin, an international journalist (Iran). "The fact that Russia and Belarus are now developing their relations with Muslim countries and friendly countries is the beginning of the formation of a new world order. These heads of state understand perfectly well that the future is not with Europe, but with Muslim countries." countries, create a new world order. Iran, Russia, China, India—these are very important countries. Europe won't need anyone. They will need us themselves; they will knock on our doors to establish economic ties."