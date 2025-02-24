Belarus reaffirms value of UN as indispensable platform for promoting peace - Ryzhenkov

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f928253f-598b-4882-a356-edcd9a0af74f/conversions/aa9469b1-613e-4f12-b1f3-a9b0036582a4-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f928253f-598b-4882-a356-edcd9a0af74f/conversions/aa9469b1-613e-4f12-b1f3-a9b0036582a4-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f928253f-598b-4882-a356-edcd9a0af74f/conversions/aa9469b1-613e-4f12-b1f3-a9b0036582a4-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f928253f-598b-4882-a356-edcd9a0af74f/conversions/aa9469b1-613e-4f12-b1f3-a9b0036582a4-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

On 25 February, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus Maxim Ryzhenkov took part in a meeting of heads of delegations of member states of the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter, reports the press service of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.

In his speech, the Minister stressed the importance of the mission of the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter to uphold the norms and principles of the UN, which are grossly and systematically violated by a group of Western countries using threats and blackmail.

The experience of the Belarusian Foreign Minister visiting the Middle East countries showed that many problems could be resolved if all participants in international relations observed their obligations under the UN Charter.

The head of Belarusian diplomacy reaffirmed the value of the UN as an indispensable platform for promoting peace, sustainable development and human rights.

Later in the morning, the Belarusian Foreign Minister held a constructive conversation with UN Deputy Secretary-General, Director-General of the UN Office at Geneva Tatyana Valovaya, who is also the Secretary-General of the UN Conference on Disarmament.

Maxim Ryzhenkov informed Tatyana Valovaya about the priorities of the Belarusian presidency of the Eurasian Economic Union in 2025. The interlocutors discussed issues of positioning the EAEU on international platforms, primarily in the UN, and outlined a number of joint steps in this direction.

Turning to the topic of security and disarmament, the Minister confirmed Belarus's fundamental interest in resuming an inclusive and substantive global dialogue in this area of international relations.

As a contribution of Belarus to reducing international tensions, the head of Belarusian diplomacy presented to the Director-General of the UN Office in Geneva the Belarusian initiative to develop the Eurasian Charter of Diversity and Multipolarity in the 21st Century, supported by the Russian Federation and open to all interested states of the continent, emphasizing its potential to ensure unified and indivisible security for all.

At a meeting with his Venezuelan counterpart Yvan Eduardo Gil Pinto, Maxim Ryzhenkov discussed the interaction of Belarus and Venezuela in international organizations.