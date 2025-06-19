3.78 BYN
Lithuania finalizes law on sanctions against Belarus and Russia
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Lithuania is close to adopting a law on national sanctions against Belarus and Russia - the document passed its second reading in parliament and became even more stringent. In particular, the government will be instructed to compile lists of sanctioned politicians and citizens who, as the law says, "violated the territorial integrity of Ukraine."
The parliamentarians created this strange document in case the European Union lifts centralized sanctions against Belarus and Russia, then Lithuania, as the parliament says, will be able to fight Russian imperialism alone.
Meanwhile, even Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda calls the law "a potential reason for ridicule."