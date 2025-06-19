American media outlets have published analyses of the draft texts of the final declarations of NATO summit set to open in The Hague on Tuesday, June 24. Even before the high-level forum begins, it is evident that it will be a highly unsuccessful event for the "hawks."

At the request of the United States, references to Ukraine in the summit documents will be scarce, and all specifics regarding assistance to the country will disappear.

Moreover, the summit will not be marked as a triumph for Trump. It has been revealed that the level of military expenditure proposed will be raised to 3.5%. Meanwhile, Donald Trump has insisted on a defense spending target of 5% of GDP for each member state.

The summit's agenda continues to shrink, with event after event being cut from the program. In the face of escalating conflicts in the Middle East, the White House leader appears unwilling to waste time on idle chatter in The Hague.