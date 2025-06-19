Iran and Israel Tighten Control over Information about Mutual Attacks

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/78a11e71-b6b1-4980-a6e3-6b7d93f9b5c7/conversions/f44c79e8-1999-4500-938f-4675e2c99095-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/78a11e71-b6b1-4980-a6e3-6b7d93f9b5c7/conversions/f44c79e8-1999-4500-938f-4675e2c99095-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/78a11e71-b6b1-4980-a6e3-6b7d93f9b5c7/conversions/f44c79e8-1999-4500-938f-4675e2c99095-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/78a11e71-b6b1-4980-a6e3-6b7d93f9b5c7/conversions/f44c79e8-1999-4500-938f-4675e2c99095-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Parties to the Iranian-Israeli conflict have sharply tightened control over information flows concerning the results of mutual attacks. Tel Aviv has banned television broadcasts and data transmission abroad without getting permission from military censorship. Nevertheless, another missile attack by Israel has been reported, striking targets in northern Iran.

On June 19, the White House announced that a decision on participation in this war would be made within two weeks. American media outlets report that the United States is even considering the possibility of striking Iranian nuclear facilities using tactical nuclear weapons. In any case, Washington may start bombing the centers in Natanz and Fordow before the weekend is over.

The Americans are probably going to take all the circumstances into account so as not to look like Israeli security forces on the ruins of residential areas in Tel Aviv.