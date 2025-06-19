About 3,000 Iranians injured in Israeli strikes

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/371a7281-5b56-4ae7-8712-b0e2a58527d0/conversions/cde84bca-10a6-40c6-b5a2-af8577aaa92f-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/371a7281-5b56-4ae7-8712-b0e2a58527d0/conversions/cde84bca-10a6-40c6-b5a2-af8577aaa92f-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/371a7281-5b56-4ae7-8712-b0e2a58527d0/conversions/cde84bca-10a6-40c6-b5a2-af8577aaa92f-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/371a7281-5b56-4ae7-8712-b0e2a58527d0/conversions/cde84bca-10a6-40c6-b5a2-af8577aaa92f-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The Iranian Health Ministry reported that about 3,000 people were injured as a result of Israeli strikes on the country since June 13, BelTA informed with reference to RIA Novosti.

"At present, 2,800 wounded have been hospitalized, 2,000 have been treated and discharged from hospitals," the ministry's press service said in a statement. It was previously reported that more than 220 people had died.