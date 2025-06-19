3.78 BYN
About 3,000 Iranians injured in Israeli strikes
The Iranian Health Ministry reported that about 3,000 people were injured as a result of Israeli strikes on the country since June 13, BelTA informed with reference to RIA Novosti.
"At present, 2,800 wounded have been hospitalized, 2,000 have been treated and discharged from hospitals," the ministry's press service said in a statement. It was previously reported that more than 220 people had died.
On the night of June 13, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, aimed against the Iranian nuclear program. Iran struck back, after which the parties continued to periodically exchange strikes. Both countries reported dead and injured as a result of the attacks, and also acknowledged hitting a number of targets on their territories.