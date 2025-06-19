IAEA Reports Contain No Evidence of Nuclear Weapons Development in Iran

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/21049a15-3b12-4669-8142-cc10473a2de3/conversions/b2590554-21b8-4379-bba2-bc5c92ad07e7-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/21049a15-3b12-4669-8142-cc10473a2de3/conversions/b2590554-21b8-4379-bba2-bc5c92ad07e7-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/21049a15-3b12-4669-8142-cc10473a2de3/conversions/b2590554-21b8-4379-bba2-bc5c92ad07e7-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/21049a15-3b12-4669-8142-cc10473a2de3/conversions/b2590554-21b8-4379-bba2-bc5c92ad07e7-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The IAEA reports contain no evidence of the development of nuclear weapons in Iran.

The document cannot serve as a justification for military action against Tehran. This was stated by the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi.

In addition, Grossi called talk of how long it might take the Islamic Republic to develop such weapons "pure speculation." However, this does not stop the United States, which, according to American journalist Seymour Hersh, is preparing to strike Iran in the coming days.

The media recorded high activity of U.S. Air Force military transport aircraft at Whiteman Air Force Base. B-2 strategic bombers are also stationed there. Israel needs them to strike the Fordow nuclear facility, which is located at a depth of about 60 m and is out of reach for IDF aircraft.

Trump's former adviser Steve Bannon asked the White House owner not to start military action against Iran, saying that the United States cannot afford to create a second Iraq.