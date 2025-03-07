Belarus to Provide Humanitarian Aid to Cuba

Belarus is set to send humanitarian aid to Cuba, as outlined in the resolution of the Council of Ministers No. 142, adopted on March 6, 2025, and officially published on the National Legal Internet Portal on March 8, according to BELTA.

The Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Emergencies, and the Vitebsk Regional Executive Committee have been tasked with ensuring the release and documentation of material goods for providing humanitarian assistance to the Republic of Cuba. The Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Emergencies are responsible for organizing the delivery of the aid.

The list of humanitarian aid includes 13 items, including canned meat, powdered milk, and various pharmaceutical preparations.