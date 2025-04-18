Belarus Welcomes Humanitarian Pause in Conflict Zone in Ukraine - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko sent Easter greetings to Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Rus. This was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"The Resurrection of Christ is the greatest event, symbolizing the triumph of life and the Creator’s love for humanity. The joy of these days, filled with goodness and light, is sincerely shared by millions of people. On Belarusian soil, your tireless efforts aimed at preserving Christian values and strengthening interfaith and interethnic harmony are highly valued," the message reads.

The head of state wished Patriarch Kirill good health, inner harmony, and success in all his endeavors.

Lukashenko also sent Easter greetings to Metropolitan Benjamin of Minsk and Zaslavl, Patriarchal Exarch of All Belarus.

"The Resurrection of Christ holds a special place in the hearts of all believers, filling the world with love and forgiveness, witnessing to eternal life, and pointing the way to salvation," the congratulatory message states.

Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that Belarusian land and Christianity have been inseparably linked for centuries. "Today, continuing the noble work of great ascetics of the Orthodox Church, you teach people true values and warm their hearts with kind words," the President highlighted.