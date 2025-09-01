Belarusian Ambassador Presents Credentials to President of Paraguay

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to the Federative Republic of Brazil and the Republic of Paraguay, Andrei Andreyev, has officially delivered his credentials to President Santiago Peña Palacios of Paraguay, reported BELTA, citing the Belarusian foreign ministry.

During the meeting, emphasis was placed on the interest in developing mutually beneficial cooperation, particularly in strengthening trade and economic relations.

Additionally, the Belarusian diplomat held meetings with Paraguay’s Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, Javier Viveros; the Chairman of the Paraguayan Industrial Union, Enrique Duarte; and the Chairman of the Paraguayan Grain Traders Chamber, Jose Brea.