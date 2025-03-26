Belarusian Foreign Ministry expresses condolences over death of Russian journalists

https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d644eb92-54b6-459e-a233-18072ba6ad35/59d4d42d-5df3-4663-90c6-62ab324e0ad0.jpg 2025-03-27T06:57:38.000000Z00

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus expressed condolences over the death of Russian journalists.

The Foreign Ministry says that cases of attacks on media representatives designated in accordance with international standards require an immediate response and effective measures on the part of international relevant structures.

The Foreign Ministry emphasized that the silence of the OSCE, UNESCO and the Human Rights Council once again questions their authority, fairness and ability to protect journalists performing their professional duties.

We will recall, on March 24, the AFU struck on a civilian car killed 6 people, 3 of them were journalists.