While steps are being taken on both the Eastern and Western sides of the Atlantic to restore peace in Europe, Brussels, under the slogans of "common responsibility" and "protecting democratic peace," is effectively doing everything to escalate and expand the conflict.

The Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s visit to countries bordering Belarus.

Ruslan Varankov, Head of the Information and Digital Diplomacy Department and Spokesperson for the Belarusian MFA, stated:

"Let us repeat once again: Belarus is not at war with anyone and does not intend to fight. It is not we who pursue an aggressive and openly militaristic policy. It is not us who constantly increase military spending. It is not us who persistently create an enemy image of our neighbor. Billions of euros from European taxpayers’ funds are not being used to strengthen peace and security in our region but to incite conflict and escalate tensions."