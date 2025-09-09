3.69 BYN
Belarusian MFA Condemns Czech Decision to Declare Belarusian Embassy Employee Persona Non Grata
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Belarusian authorities have strongly condemned the Czech Republic’s decision to declare a Belarusian embassy employee in Prague persona non grata, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
“This move is unfounded and politically motivated, and it does not contribute to the development of constructive cooperation or the normalization of bilateral relations,” the statement reads.
The Ministry emphasized that Belarus reserves the right to take reciprocal measures in accordance with the principle of reciprocity and the protection of national interests. It also called on the Czech side to refrain from further unfriendly actions.