Belarusian MFA Condemns Unfounded Decision of Polish Authorities to Expel Belarusian Diplomat

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus strongly condemns the groundless decision of the Polish authorities to expel a Belarusian diplomat. This is stated in a release from Belarus’s foreign policy agency, reported by BELTA.

"We believe this is part of a coordinated provocative policy with the Czech side against the Belarusian state, aimed at further escalating tensions both in interstate relations and in the region as a whole," the Belarusian MFA emphasized.