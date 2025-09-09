3.69 BYN
Belarusian MFA Condemns Unfounded Decision of Polish Authorities to Expel Belarusian Diplomat
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus strongly condemns the groundless decision of the Polish authorities to expel a Belarusian diplomat. This is stated in a release from Belarus’s foreign policy agency, reported by BELTA.
"We believe this is part of a coordinated provocative policy with the Czech side against the Belarusian state, aimed at further escalating tensions both in interstate relations and in the region as a whole," the Belarusian MFA emphasized.
"These measures will not go unanswered. The decision of the Belarusian side will be announced very soon," the statement reads.